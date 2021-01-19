Under the cold and anxiety, the slow start of the vaccination campaign in France advances under a new slogan: “transparency”. It is the one that the president, Emmanuel Macron, demanded of his health minister, Olivier Veran, to report how many doses the country has of the Pfizer BioteNch vaccine, the only one that is being given for now. All in the middle of a new controversy about masks: they recommend using 1 or surgical masks and abandoning 2 and homemade masks, without homologation, before the arrival of the British and South African variants of Covid 19 to the country, which are more contagious in their mutation.

France has received 1,670,000 doses and expects a new delivery of another 385,000 this week, the health ministry reported Tuesday at a press conference.

These are divided into two streams: the first one passes through 6 large logistics platforms, distributed throughout the territory, called “flow A”, which send the doses to pharmaceutical hospitals, themselves in charge of transporting them to nursing homes. 430,000 doses have already been delivered this way, and 160,000 more should be delivered this week. At least 109,152 residents have already received an injection.

A vaccine ready to be applied in a hospital in Tourcoing, northern France. Photo: AP

He second flow or “flow B”, goes through 100 hospitals in charge of injecting the vaccine vials into three circuits: your own vaccination services for health professionals, nursing homes that depend on them, and city vaccination centers.

“Since the beginning of the campaign, 630,000 doses have been delivered to these pivoting establishments. A very strong shortage this week, with 330,000 vaccinations planned in the centers ”, indicates the ministry.

The reason is simple: Pfizer is expanding its production capacity in Belgium to achieve 2 billion doses per week. That is the reason why there will be a decrease in supplies in the next two weeks across Europe.

Moderna and AstraZeneca arrive

As for Moderna’s vaccine, 74,000 additional doses should be delivered next week, then 182,000 and 542,000 respectively in two shipments during the month of February.

France started a campaign this Monday that includes inoculating everyone who is over 75 years old and to high-risk patients, who have cancer and are undergoing treatment, with immune problems, kidney failure, dialysis, diabetes, among other cases. The Pfizer vaccine is being used for all of them, with a difference of 28 days between the first and the second dose finally. They have also been able draw 6 vaccines per vial of that vaccine but they have had to modify the supplies of much finer needles to achieve it.

The Moderna vaccine is coming to France as well. “We are going to be able to gradually cover the entire national territory with the Moderna vaccine. But it is important to focus on a limited number of places vaccination because it is unstable in the transport. On the other hand, centers that inject two vaccines must be able to have two extremely separate lines, ”said Health Minister Olivier Veran.

v 1.5 Vaccination in the world

Tap to explore the data Source: Owid

Infographic: Clarion

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, of British origin, is expected to obtain marketing authorization towards the end of January, early February, and “3 million doses should arrive in the first half of February.” It is not known if it is suitable for the elderly and if it is, will be prioritized.

Faced with criticism for the lack of transparency in vaccination, the slowness and the lack of shifts, that they flew in hours the first day the reservation was recommended on the internet and today they are not available Nowhere did the French Health Ministry give its explanations.

“We must always keep half a week of stock, we cannot always arrive just in time. It is a basic principle of good logistics management, which allows anticipating supply problems so as not to have to cancel appointments ”, they argued.

Booster doses

Another sensitive issue is that of booster doses, which should be given “28 days after the first injection”, except for residents of nursing homes, where the 21-day period has been maintained so as not to complicate the existing organization.

CASES

0.000.000 00,000



per million inhab. DEATHS

00,000 0.000

per million inhab. Source: Johns Hopkins

Chart: Flourish | Infographic: Clarion

“This uniform instruction was passed around the country a few days ago,” the ministry said. To guarantee the viability of this second injection on the correct date, “we modeled the projections of doses assigned to each territory, with the principle of fully preserving each person’s ability to receive their second injection. We don’t store the second dose in a dedicated freezer, but we sanctify it, ”he explained.

The ministry wanted to assure the French with an emblematic figure: Mauricette, the first French vaccinated on December 27, you have already received your second dose without logistical problems.

The war of the masks

In France the war of the masks or chinstraps was relaunched at this time. The Minister of Health recommended using the masks with superior filtering power 90 percent, such as industrial masks, and bury in the closet homemade chinstraps, which have not been approved and do not offer all the necessary guarantees.

The High Council of Public Health disavowed the minister. He recommends the prohibition of certain textile masks, such as category 2, which are the least useful in terms of filtration.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran speaks with medical staff in Nancy. Photo: AFP

“Given the penetration in Europe of certain new variants of the virus, more transmissible, the modes of transmission have not changed and one wonders about the category of masks that can be proposed to the population” wrote the High Council of Public Health, to through its co-chairman Didier Lepelletioer.

He recommends using a reusable Category 1 mask rather than a Category 2 mask, which blocks 70 percent.

“Category 1 masks, validated by the military, are as effective as surgical masks,” said Dr. Lepetellier.

“With regard to the FFP2 mask, which filters 94 percent of aerosols, in the general population it is not necessarily the best because it cannot be controlled if they are well placed and adapted to the morphology of the face ”, he said. And recommended a distance of 2 meters Between people .

To avoid further confusion, Health Minister Olivier Veran repeated: “The vast majority of industrially produced masks are legal. They must protect at least 90 percent ”.

4 million vaccinated in Great Britain

In Britain, vaccination has passed 4 million people, with the NHS, the army and an army of volunteers of all ages trained to participate in the operation, in coordinated action.

Some vaccinate, others register, there are those who help the elderly until they reach the place. For many of them, who live alone and isolated, it has been the first gesture of humanity and sociability of the pandemic.

CASES

0.000.000 00,000



per million inhab. DEATHS

00,000 0.000

per million inhab. Source: Johns Hopkins

Chart: Flourish | Infographic: Clarion

Paris, correspondent

ap