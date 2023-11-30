France is drastically expanding its smoking ban – holidaymakers are also affected

Home page World

From: Alina Schröder

Cigarette prices have already risen in many countries. Now France is taking new measures against smoking – with a specific goal.

Paris – France is taking drastic action against smokers: Anyone who has lit a cigarette on the beach while on holiday must refrain from doing so in the future. Because: The country is further restricting smoking in public – and is also increasing the price of a pack of cigarettes.

France is planning a strict smoking ban and price increases

The ban will be extended to beaches, parks, forests and the surroundings of public places such as schools, Health Minister Aurélien Rousseau announced on Tuesday (November 28) in Paris. The measures therefore not only affect the French population, but also holidaymakers.

With the strict program The government wants to get closer to the goal of seeing the first “tobacco-free generation” grow up. President Emmanuel Macron had set this until 2032. New Zealand also had a similar plan, but has now overturned the anti-tobacco law.

France bans smoking on the beach. In addition, cigarette prices should be increased. © PASCAL POCHARD-CASABIANCA/AFP

France, however, wants to extend the ban in the first quarter of 2024. Smokers should also dig deeper into their pockets: “A price increase is extremely effective; there is a worldwide scientific consensus on this,” said Rousseau. The price of a pack of cigarettes will rise from around eleven euros today to 13 euros by 2027. Smokers in Germany can also expect a price surcharge.

Ban on France’s beaches, parks and forests

At the same time, public spaces should become increasingly smoke-free. Smoking in public should “not be banal,” said the Health Minister. Cigarettes and often e-cigarettes are already banned in offices, restaurants, cafés and train stations. The minister left it open whether other places would be added in addition to beaches, parks, forests and school campuses.

Non-smokers in France are bothered by the fact that smoking is still allowed in street cafes. The minister praised the many local initiatives to declare certain places smoke-free zones. In the future, the government will take responsibility for this. Disposable e-cigarettes, so-called vape pens, should even be banned entirely. They are “a public health and environmental disaster,” Rousseau said. In Germany, a ban on disposable e-cigarettes has been decided by the end of 2026.