French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said on Sunday that his government is considering providing more assistance to angry farmers at a time when their protests across the country to demand improved living conditions show no sign of abating.

Farmers in France, the European Union's largest agricultural producer, complain of facing unfair competition from their counterparts in countries with less regulatory measures.

They set up barriers on major roads, including highways leading to the capital, Paris, in order to pressure the implementation of their demands.

“We will consider any further measures we can take in relation to these aspects of unfair competition,” Attal told reporters.

On Friday, the government already introduced measures, including abandoning plans to gradually reduce government support for diesel allocated to the agricultural sector, and announced other steps to reduce the financial and administrative pressures experienced by farmers.

But farmers considered these measures insufficient and wanted more.

The National Confederation of Agricultural Workers' Union, the largest farmers' union in France, said it would continue the protests, and other unions threatened to set up roadblocks around Paris and the Rangis food market near the capital.

Farmers in other European countries, including Germany, Poland and Belgium, also held protests, saying the European Union was not taking enough measures to protect them from cheaper production coming from other regions.