Monde: France concerned about possible US espionage under the pretext of cyber assistance

The French government is concerned about possible espionage by American specialists who are helping to combat cyber attacks. About it informs edition of Le Monde.

“The technical support work by the US cyber-military teams, which is increasingly being carried out in European countries, especially after the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, to monitor possible Russian intervention, is a matter of concern,” the newspaper quotes the words of the head of the French Armed Forces (AF) Cyber ​​Defense Command ( ComCyber) Aymeric de Bonmaison.

He pointed out that providing access to European information networks to the US military is a risky move, as it allows the US to influence the policies of the EU countries. “The very fact that a state grants access to another state, albeit a friendly one, to its confidential data opens up the possibility for intelligence gathering, and therefore for espionage,” the newspaper writes.

