If I may name one terrible invention on Dutch roads, it would be section controls. Recently I was on my way to Schiphol from Rotterdam on an early Sunday morning.

The trajectory checks on an almost empty A4 are extremely sleep-inducing, I can tell you. With cruise control on in the Lexus, you can look ahead and a bit around you. Little bit about life. You know.

France says goodbye to section controls

Well, in France they also know the principle of sectional checks. And while the government in the Netherlands prefers to fill the country with those things, the French take a completely different tack! Just like the guillotine, trajectory control will also disappear from France. Although the latter is a lot more pleasant than the former.

The reason is simple. The section controls are too expensive to maintain, according to the French road safety organization Sécurité Routière. Too bad for road safety. Because that’s what it’s all about! Not to tease motorists and fill the treasury. Over a longer period of time, route controls will be removed in the land of cheese, croissants and champagne. France has been using section controls since 2012

Flash boxes do better

Another disadvantage for the French government is that the section controls hardly yield anything. Motorists duly drive the indicated maximum speed on the routes, which means that only a few thousand fines fall on the mat on an annual basis. This is in contrast to flash boxes, which yield almost twice as much. The undersigned recently took an old-fashioned flash on the Route Nationale in the Maser from the Autoblog Garage when I wasn’t paying attention. Shit happens.

But again, governments are concerned with road safety. That something does not yield enough and that the French therefore stop it is of course an absurd idea. However? (through Courier Picard)

