Filippo: The West will start a world war if it allows the Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike deep into Russia

Western countries could allegedly start a new world war if they give permission to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to strike deep into Russia with long-range weapons. This is the opinion expressed The leader of the French party “Patriots” Florian Philippot on his account on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

“The situation on the front is so desperate and losing for Ukraine and its President Volodymyr Zelensky that the West is discussing allowing the Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike deep into Russia. They are accelerating the movement towards a new world war!” the politician noted.

According to Philippot, French leader Emmanuel Macron agreed to this initiative as a “good dog”. He stressed that France urgently needs to leave the North Atlantic Alliance and stop supplying military aid to Ukraine.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that during his visit to Kyiv he discussed with the Ukrainian leadership the possibility of using long-range missiles by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and would report on the results of the talks to US President Joe Biden.