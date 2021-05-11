France has achieved good results in its war on the emerging corona virus pandemic, after it has left more than 100,000 deaths and millions of infections.

The French Ministry of Health data showed that the number of patients in hospitals infected with “Covid-19” decreased today, Tuesday, and that the rate of HIV infections is the slowest since June 2020.

With France emerging from the third lockdown a week ago and hoping to gradually lift all the strict restrictions it imposed by the end of next month, Prime Minister Jean Castex said that the indicators of “Covid-19” showed that the situation is improving. “The downward trend (the numbers) is clear,” Castex told state television France 2. I am prepared and optimistic ».

He added that the government also hoped that an intensified vaccination campaign would help control the epidemic. The ministry registered 4,743 people in total in intensive care units, down by 127 people, which is the eighth consecutive decline. The total number of people infected with the virus in hospitals also decreased for the eighth consecutive day, and decreased, by 638 to 25028.

France recorded 19,791 new cases of Coronavirus, bringing the total to 5.8 million. The increase of 2.11 percent compared to last Tuesday was the lowest weekly increase since late June 2020.