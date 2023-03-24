Naive as we are, we thought that the highest goal of all traffic measures was always safety. The fact that a nice pocket money is earned from traffic fines is a nice by-catch. Apparently it’s the other way around, at least in France, where they’re removing speed checks because few people drive fast now.

According to motorists association 40 Millions d’Automobilistes France is going to phase out section controls again. It AD spotted this press release. The reason for abolishing it would be that maintenance is too expensive. That’s another way of saying the yields are too low. Per year, average speed checks in France only issue 5,000 fines, compared to 14,000 speed camera fines.

So you could argue that section controls work excellently in France: people don’t drive too fast on that stretch of highway. In a press release 40 Millions d’Automobilistes criticism of the government. The organization finds it ridiculous that making money from fines is preferred over road safety.

No less packing opportunity

Incidentally, this does not mean that you will soon be allowed to drive fast through France with impunity. The section controls would be replaced by speed cameras, according to the interest group even the most expensive speed cameras from the catalogue. Fortunately, we have an app for that.