France could experience temporary power cuts in January, but it is not the only one. A report from the European Network of Electricity Transmission System Operators (Entso-e) also reports tense situations for Ireland, Sweden and Finland.

Winter promises to be electric in France and in several European countries. Although the Old Continent has been subjected to winter temperatures for a few days and hehe weather forecasts do not anticipate any improvement in the short term, electricity consumption should also put several national networks under pressure.

Starting with France, where Enedis and RTE carried out a test, on Friday, December 9, at a national level. This exercise by the French power company and grid manager aims to simulate temporary and specific power cuts if power cuts were to occur in the winter.

The director of RTE, Jean-Paul Roubin, wanted to be reassuring on BFMTV on December 7, ensuring that there will be no power outages “before the end of the year.” “At the beginning of next year, we must not panic,” he added immediately, while there is a high risk of cargo loss in January.

However, the risk of tensions in the network exists, even before this deadline. An orange Ecowatt alert, synonymous with a live electricity grid, and an invitation to citizens to make “eco-gestures”, could have even happened on Monday, December 12, according to expert Nicolas Goldberg interviewed by ‘Le Figaro‘.

“It was a conditional hypothesis,” the energy expert from the Columbus consultancy clarifies with France 24. “Today Friday), Ecowatt signal is green for the next three days because we have a drop in the consumption and production of electrical energy from nuclear energy that has risen to 39 gigawatts (thanks to the restart of three reactors until then under maintenance)”.

But 16 of the 56 available reactors are still closed due to scheduled overhauls or corrosion problems. The situation should quickly turn orange, and sometimes red, synonymous with power outages, early next year, with this historically low level of nuclear production.

Ireland, “very little interconnected”

The European Network of Electricity Transmission System Operators (Entso-e) calculates that France could lack just over 20 hours of electricity this winter, according to a report published in early December.

But France might not be the only one: “This report provides an assessment of the security of electricity supply for the upcoming winter season in Europe,” says Entso-e. “The main tensions in the system are identified in Ireland, France, southern Sweden, Finland, Malta and Cyprus.”

The LOLE (Loss of Load Expectation) index, which is used to measure the failure of the electrical network in each European state, calculates that Ireland could lose just over 14 hours of electricity.

“Ireland is a country with very few interconnections, so it is difficult for it to have a secure electricity supply,” explains Nicolas Goldberg. This is in addition to the country’s inability to meet its own energy needs: Eirgrid, Ireland’s public electricity transmission operator, already predicted in a report published in October “a high probability that the system will go into a state of emergency at times, due to insufficient production to meet demand.”

To a lesser extent, southern Sweden and Finland could also experience a difficult energy situation this winter. Two Swedish regions are expected to lose 1.26 hours and 0.26 hours of electricity respectively, while the Finns are expected to lose 0.16 hours compared to their usual winter.

Several reasons are cited to explain this situation. Nuclear generation will be lower than usual in both countries: 1.1 gigawatts in Sweden and 1.4 gigawatts in Finland, according to Entso-e. Added to this is the international context, and in particular the war in Ukraine. “Many events in the world around us have a negative impact on the electricity situation in Sweden,” says the Swedish Energy Agency. “The main reason is that the demand for natural gas is greater than the supply in the world market.”

Finland has recognized this risk of power shortages while minimizing its scope. In a press release published on December 1the Finnish Energy Agency estimates that this situation “is possible in the winter of 2022-2023”, but considers that “the probability of a prolonged electricity shortage is low”.

*Article adapted from its original in French