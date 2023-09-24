French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to invest US$150 million in the International Fund for Agricultural Development to support climate change and fight poverty in rural areas.

Macron said, in a video message broadcast during a charity event held by the non-profit organization Global Citizen in New York, that France has decided to host and organize the replenishment of the Fund’s resources, and through this commitment is launching a call for contributions.

The International Fund for Agricultural Development is a United Nations agency based in the Italian capital, Rome, that works to address poverty and hunger in rural areas in developing countries.

Chrysoula Zakaropoulou, French Minister of State in charge of Development, Francophonie and International Partnerships, said that her country also pledged to provide 40 million euros (43 million US dollars) to the United Nations Global Fund to support education in emergencies and protracted crises (Education Does Not Wait) during the period 2023-2026.