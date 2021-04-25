The French authorities are investigating how Jamel Gorchene, the Tunisian who stabbed a police officer to death on Friday at the Rambouillet police station (south-west of Paris) shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ (Allah is the greatest) ”, became radicalized in the last months.

According to the first elements of the investigation, “the radicalization of the aggressor seems hardly debatable,” explained the anti-terrorist prosecutor, Jean François Ricard, in a press conference without questions, two days after the murder of Stéphanie, a 49-year-old administrative official and mother of two children, who had worked at the Rambouillet police station for 28 years.

According to surveillance cameras in the area, Jamel Gorchene was loitering at the police station and is believed to have been able to enter a nearby prayer room to pray before committing the crime. It has also been discovered that “immediately before going to the event, he consulted videos of religious songs that glorify the martyrs and the jihad.” On his motorcycle they found a Koran and in his backpack a prayer mat, the prosecutor said.

According to witnesses, Gorchene attacked Stéphanie in the lobby of the police station with a 32-centimeter knife, thrusting her into the abdomen and throat. The attacker died shortly after his injuries, after being shot twice by another officer who was at the police station and who he also tried to attack with the knife.

Five people close to him, including his father and two cousins, are in detention and are being interrogated to try to reconstruct the last months of this Tunisian delivery man, who entered France illegally in 2009 and who had regularized his immigration status in 2019.

Gorchene had no criminal record nor was he on the intelligence services radar for his radicalization. In February, he traveled to Tunisia for a day to see his family.

According to the antiterrorist prosecutor’s office, as of this fall, the attacker appears to have become radicalized, judging by the analysis of his Facebook page. For example, he expressed “his commitment to legitimizing ideology by instigating violence.”

He also participated in “a campaign to support the prophet, after the murder of Samuel Paty”, the secondary school teacher who was beheaded in October 2020 in France for teaching his students the controversial cartoons of Muhammad during a class on freedom of expression. .

According to his surroundings, in full confinement, Gorchene had begun to practice Islam more rigorously. He had also had problems with depression, which led him to a psychiatric consultation in February, but, according to preliminary research, he did not need treatment or hospitalization.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Gérald Darmanin announced that on Wednesday he will present a bill to reinforce the fight against terrorism and try to stop, before they act, the “lone wolves” who do not belong to any terrorist organization but who are radicalized through the Internet and social networks.