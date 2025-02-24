French justice investigates actor Gérard DepardieuBy aggravated and bleaching tax fraudfor allegedly being falsely domiciled in Belgium since 2013, has indicated on Monday a source close to the case. The investigations date back to February 2024.

In the process, records and auditions have been carried out in the middle of this month, specifically in France and Belgium, has indicated the aforementioned source, confirming information from the Mediapart medium.

In December 2012, Depardieu announced who moved to Belgium for fiscal reasons. He did it as protest against a tax to great fortunes defended by the then socialist president, François Hollande. The filmmaker then settled in Néchin, a town near the French border and famous for housing rich expatriates, causing a great controversy in his country of origin.

The actor, 76, has not yet been interrogated Within the framework of this case. According to a judicial source, the investigation began after “several complaints of the tax administration.”

The objective is to determine if «its domiciliation [en Bélgica] It was a false domiciliation »and” how many taxes may have evaded from France since 2013, “added the aforementioned source close to the case.

The actor must appear in March before the Correas Correctional Court to respond to the accusations of sexual aggressions to two women during the filming of a film in 2021.

The Prosecutor’s Office has also asked to be judged by allegedly violating actress Charlotte Arnould in 2018. The Judge of Instruction must still decide if Depardieu leads to trial in this case.