Drivers must be careful when traveling. Because in the popular holiday destination of France, a badge is suddenly mandatory. Otherwise there is a penalty.

Germany – Through the Uncertainties and chaos at airports some prefer to travel by car on vacation 2022. But just like with a flight, you should also prepare yourself properly for the journey by car – especially if you are going to one of Germany’s neighboring countries.

Vacation in the neighboring country: In France, a new environmental badge is now mandatory

at Holiday destinations, such as Austria, is a vignette been mandatory for a long time. This also applies in France with immediate effect – including for motorcyclists.

Thorough preparation is extremely useful, because according to the Editorial Network Germany (RND) you need the so-called Crit’Air vignette, which is an environmental sticker, similar to that in Germany. But the sticker is not mandatory in every city, as reported by RUHR24.

A total of 13 major cities require the vignette upon entry. Especially in well-known cities and regions by the sea, people with a German environmental badge must also use the French version.

Paris

Grenoble

Lyons

Strasbourg

Montpellier-Méditerranée

toulouse

Toulon Provence Mediterranean

Rouen-Normandy

Nice/Cote d’Azur

Saint Etienne

reims

Metropolis Aix-Marseille (from September)

Originally, the obligation for the environmental badge in places in France was supposed to depend on the level of fine dust. Now the change is coming and the sticker is becoming a requirement in many places in order to enter the country with the vehicle.

It is advisable to buy the vignette online well in advance of your holiday. This is possible via the website of the French Ministry of the Environment. But watch out: Early preparation is a prerequisite, because according to the RND it may take up to 14 days for the sticker to be delivered (further News about cars and traffic at RUHR24).

Buy French environmental badge: Timely preparation is crucial for holidays

The Crit’Air vignette costs a total of 4.51 euros, which drivers should obtain before going on holiday to Germany’s neighboring country. Otherwise, a fine of 68 euros will be due.

If the sticker does not arrive at home in time before the trip, the 2022 summer vacation does not have to fall through. The like that RND writes, it is sufficient in the case that you send the order confirmation of the decals for the vehicle has with you and can show or display in the windscreen of the car.

Vacation in France: Drivers suddenly have a special duty

So nothing stands in the way of a holiday in the neighboring country? Not quite. Because for some vehicles there should be no vignette. Certain conditions must therefore be met. For example, motorcycles need the Euro standard for the French environmental badge and first registration after June 1, 2000. Passenger cars also have to meet the requirements.

For a French vignette, at least Euro 2 is required for a car. Euro 1 and the Euro standard are therefore not sufficient for this. In addition, the first registration of the car must not be before January 1, 1997. Similar regulations also apply to mobile homes and commercial vehicles weighing less than 3.5 tons. The first registration of light commercial vehicles must not be older than October 1, 1997.