French President Emmanuel Macron announced today, Friday, his intention to significantly increase French military spending. Macron expressed at an air base in Mont-de-Marsan, southwestern France, today, Friday, his intention to raise the army budget to 400 billion euros ($432 billion) during the period from 2024 to 2030. And if all the increases in the military field that have been made are included Since 2019, this means that Macron will double the amount of French military spending, marking the most important investment in defense in 50 years, according to Macron.

Macron made it clear that he wanted his country’s army to be able to respond faster and gain strength in a short time. Macron said that in the context of Russia’s war against Ukraine, France will also increase its nuclear deterrence capabilities, adding: “There is no longer a share of peace after the attack launched by Russia on Ukraine.”

He added that the defense of Europe and its allies should be strengthened by using more military resources and developing response capabilities.

The French president announced increased investment in reconnaissance operations, defense against cyberattacks, new aircraft carriers and unmanned aircraft systems. Finally, Macron stressed the need to strengthen the European Union’s common security and defense policy, in addition to coordinating the capabilities of the bloc’s armed forces and developing a joint strategy, the goal of which is for Europe to be able to lead a major military operation collectively.