Former governor says he can run against Haddad for Palácio dos Bandeirantes

The former governor and pre-candidate of the PSB for the government of São Paulo, Márcio França, proposed a survey to define a single candidacy for the Palácio dos Bandeirantes between PT and PSB, who joined in the presidential race with the Lula-Alckmin ticket. France said that if the PT pre-candidate Fernando Haddad do not accept the agreement, the 2 will dispute the claim. He made the statement during the Sabbath of the UOL this Monday (May 2, 2022).

The agreement proposed by France would be a commissioned survey that would stipulate with two options: “vote and could vote”. The result would define the candidate. The ex-governor said he would try to get a seat in Congress “defeated” in the lifting.

“I only consider [disputar o Senado], if the PT accepts the survey. After all, Haddad would also accept it”added the former governor.

On Saturday, the pessebist stressed that the proposal was accepted by the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and by the national president of the party, deputy Gleisi Hoffman (PT).

France said he would maintain his candidacy and recommended that Haddad participate in his slate as vice president. “I will be running for governor and Haddad may not be. It would be good for the Lula-Alckmin ticket, that he [Haddad] çcompose our group”he said.

Regarding the other candidates for Palácio dos Bandeirantes, França rules out that former Minister of Infrastructure Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) can run with him. According to a pessebist, the candidate who can come closest would be Rodrigo Garcia (DEM) — the current governor of São Paulo.

The former governor, highlighted that in the disputes for the state of São Paulo, the pre-candidate Tarcísio will work as “Bolsonaro’s Alckmin”which due to its “sensibility” can encompass both a left and right constituency.

SÃO PAULO ELECTORATE

Disputes between PT members and allies in the 3 largest states in the Southeast are threatening or at least stressing the local support of former President Lula.

The dispute was one of the factors that prevented the PSB from joining the PT-led federation of left-wing parties. Federated, the two acronyms could have only 1 candidate for governor. The group ended up being formed by PT, PC do B and PV.

If Haddad and França go all the way with their candidacies, Lula’s political field will be divided at least in the 1st round in the state. Bolsonaro, in turn, has a definite candidate for the dispute: former minister Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas (Republicans).

Poder360 asked France if the idea, in case there are two candidacies, would be for Lula to campaign for Haddad and Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), Lula’s deputy, for him.

“Could be, it’s a good solution”replied the pessebist. “We are not going to put São Paulo’s interest above Brazil’s. The option for Alckmin, from the point of view of President Lula, was to broaden his political spectrum, and that is what I hope will happen”said France.