The French Interior Minister, Gérald Darmanin, announced this Sunday that he has launched “the process of dissolution” of the ultra-right and xenophobic group Génération Identitaire, after it carried out anti-immigrant operations in the Alps and the Pyrenees. This white and Islamophobic ultra-nationalist movement will have ten days to appeal, but it will most likely be outlawed by decree in the Council of Ministers within fifteen days.

Génération Identitaire carried out “an anti-immigrant operation” in January in Col de Portillon, a mountain pass in the Pyrenees, near the Val d’Aran. Some thirty of its militants patrolled the area, demanded the closure of the Franco-Spanish border and waved flags proclaiming that they wanted to “defend Europe.” They said they wanted to help the forces of order to stop illegal immigrants who crossed the border.

At the request of the president, Emmanuel Macron, the French government already outlawed other far-right groups such as Bastion Social, Blood and Honor Hexagone and Combat 18 in 2019, but Génération Identitaire had so far been more careful to avoid their dissolution.

Unlike other ultras groups, Génération Identitaire has abandoned “fascist references, radical anti-Zionism, violent activism, typical clothing and underground propaganda”, historian Nicolas Lebourg explained in a recent article published in the weekly ‘Le 1’ . Their motto is “scare the adversary, not our grandmothers.”