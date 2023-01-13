The annual rate takes into account the inflation rates for 12 months of the year. The price increases were less at the beginning of last year, so this difference was recorded between the two rates. The inflation rate reached 1.6 percent in 2021.

The same source said that over the past year, “the increase in inflation resulted from the acceleration (increase) of energy prices (+23.1 percent compared to 10.5 percent in 2021) and food (+6.8 percent after +0.6 percent), and to a lesser extent. Manufactured goods and services rose 3 percent.

And the French Minister of Economy, Bruno Le Maire, announced last month that the inflation rate in France will witness high levels in the coming months, especially the price levels related to foodstuffs. .

At the same time, Le Maire made it clear that his priority at the present time revolves around reducing prices, stressing that reaching the required level of inflation requires the French government to restrict the amount of support granted to companies and individuals.

It is worth noting that France’s National Statistical Authority reported earlier last December that the country’s economy will shrink slightly in the last quarter, by 0.2 percent, compared to the previous quarter.