The new law increases by up to 20 years in prison the practice of sexual acts with children under 15

The Constitutional Council of France validatedthis Friday (21.Jul.2023), the article that increases to up to 20 years in prison for those who practice sexual acts, both penetration and oral sex, in adolescents under 15 years old, or if the difference between the minor and the adult is 5 years.

Here’s the full of the document (160KB, in French).

Until the time of the decision, any act of a sexual nature between minors and adults with a limit of 5 years of difference established a notion of “discernment”, not consent. The French Penal Code provided for the offense as punishable by 7 years in prison.

Unlike the previous article, the new one does not require proof that there was “violence, threat, embarrassment, or if the minor was surprised”. Under the old law, the circumstances of the crime determined whether there was sexual assault or rape.

According to the Constitutional Council, the new law will not be based on the “presumption of absence of consent of the victim” and it will be up to the authorities to investigate.

The agency emphasizes that the objective is not “insinuate a presumption of guilt”. French lawyers Louis Heloun and Antonie Ory, applicants for the law, claimed that the new article holds 3 times less severely responsible for an accused of sexual assault with an age difference of less than 5 years.

The French body says that the new penalty does not violate the principle of proportionality of penalties.