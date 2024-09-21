French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday named his new government with a shift to the right to avoid it falling into a vote of no confidence in Parliament, where he will be at the mercy of the far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

In a context of political crisis, Macron appointed veteran conservative politician Michel Barnier as prime minister at the beginning of September, who needed two weeks to weave a coalition with centre and right-wing forces.

Macron, whose term ends in 2027, chose Barnier to form a government, believing the former European Brexit negotiator and LR member could guarantee a more stable majority in the divided National Assembly (lower house).

But the left-wing coalition New Popular Front (NFP) has already announced that it will table a motion of no confidence against Barnier’s government, which could be successful if the far right ultimately votes in favour.

The new government has 39 members, mainly from Macron’s centre-right alliance and the opposition party, Les Républiques (LR, conservative), which is returning to power after twelve years.

Among the latter is its leader in the Senate, Bruno Retailleau, who will take over as Interior Minister despite the unrest he has caused among the left and part of Macron’s alliance due to his hard line on immigration.

During the riots in the Paris suburbs in 2023, Retailleau, a champion of “order”, “authority” and “firmness”, spoke of a “regression towards ethnic origins” in these areas with a population of foreign origins. Macron also appointed the controversial senator Laurence Garnier – opposed to same-sex marriage and protecting abortion in the Constitution – as Secretary of State for Consumer Affairs, despite initially being mentioned as being in the Family portfolio.

Several members of the last government have been reappointed, such as Sébastien Lecornu (Defence) and Rachida Dati (Culture), or have changed portfolios, such as Jean-Noël Barrot (Foreign Minister), Catherine Vautrin (Territories) and Agnès Pannier-Runacher (Ecology). In France, the president, who shares executive power with the government, does not need the approval of Parliament to appoint his prime minister and ministers. The only option to oppose is by passing a vote of no confidence.

Marine Le Pen is the leader of the far-right National Rally party.

Under pressure from the right

The threat of a government censure is looming. The last legislative elections, which Macron called early in June, left three main blocs – left, far right and centre-right – all far from a majority. The left-wing coalition, which won the elections with 193 deputies, justifies the presentation of the motion of censure by refusing to name the NFP candidate, economist Lucie Castets, as prime minister.

“It is an illegitimate government. If the right had won, the right would have governed,” said radical left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon, as thousands of people demonstrated in France to denounce the “Macron-Barnier government.”

The centre-right president refused to appoint Castets in the name of “stability”, but his new government also failed to secure a majority of 289 deputies after trying in vain to attract part of the left. The survival of Barnier’s government thus depends on the extreme right.

Le Pen has already warned that her eventual support for a vote of no confidence will depend on Barnier’s general policy speech, scheduled for October 1. Some of his lines of work, announced on Thursday, respond to demands from the far right: “guarantee security, control immigration,” “control public finances” and “improve the lives of the French,” among others.

However, the leader of Le Pen’s far-right party, Jordan Bardella, warned on Saturday that the government “has no future” as it represents, in his opinion, the return of “Macronism through the back door.”

His first test will be the rapid presentation of the budget for 2025, especially as France breaches the limits on public deficit and debt set by European rules. The equation promises to be complicated. Barnier, who claims to inherit “a very serious fiscal situation”, has promised to improve public services, but without raising taxes on the middle classes.

