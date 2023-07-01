France: wave of cancellations of hotel and restaurant reservations

Wave of cancellations in the tourism sector after days of violent protests across France sparked by the fatal shooting of a teenager by police- Cancellations of hotels and restaurants are flooding with cancellations while some have also suffered damage from the unrest. Since the death of 17-year-old Nahel during a traffic blockade in a Paris suburb on Tuesday, “Our hotel members have experienced a wave of booking cancellations across the territories affected by the damage and clashes,” said chef Thierry Marx, president of the main employers’ association of the hotel and restaurant sector.

France in revolt, passer-by risks lynching. Shock videos

A video quickly went viral on social media: in Bordeaux a passerby is at risk of being lynched by a mob of masked rioters. In Lyon, however, protesters detonated improvised bombs and set fire to a police station.



France: religious leaders appeal, violence never the right way

Religious leaders of France “who have long been committed to harmony and fraternity, in these difficult times for the neighborhoods of our cities and for our country”, together launch an appeal “for dialogue and peace”. In a joint declaration signed by the Catholic religious and bishops of France, by the rector of the Great Mosque of Paris, by the chief rabbi of France Haim Korsia, by the president of the CFCM Mohammed Moussaoui, by the president of the Assembly of Orthodox bishops of France, by the pastor Christian Krieger, president of the Protestant Federation of France and the president of the Buddhist Union of France, the religious leaders express closeness in pain to Nahel’s family and assure their prayers “especially for his mother”. “We feel the suffering and anger that is expressed. We also affirm with one voice that violence is never a good way”, write the religious.

France: 1,300 arrested during the night, 79 officers injured

Over a thousand people arrested (we are talking about 1300), this is the balance of the arrests during the night in France due to the violence that erupted after the death of the young Nahel. This was announced by the French Ministry of the Interior, which in any case speaks of “less intense” violence compared to the previous days. The injured are “79 policemen and gendarmes”, adds the ministry, in a still provisional report. Approximately 1,350 vehicles were set on fire, 234 buildings were set on fire or damaged, and 2,560 fires were recorded on public roads. The French Interior Ministry also recorded 31 attacks on police stations, 16 attacks on municipal police stations and 11 on gendarmerie barracks. Lyon and Marseille are the two cities hardest hit by the violence, the police source said. In Vaulx-en-Velin, on the outskirts of Lyon, a rioter fired at police, the same source said. An attempted attack took place on the premises of the Central Directorate of Judicial Police (DCPJ), in Nanterre.

