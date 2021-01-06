France In French poultry, bird flu, a total of 600,000 birds are slaughtered

The disease has spread, especially in ducks reared in south-western France.

France is trying to take control of an avian flu epidemic that has spread especially to duck farms in the southwest of the country, according to Reuters, according to the French Ministry of Agriculture.

To prevent the spread of the disease, 200,000 birds have already been killed in France and there are plans to slaughter another 400,000 birds. The measures apply both to poultry farms where the disease has been detected and, as a precaution, to their surrounding areas.

H5N8 virus has been observed in France since 61 January. Of the confirmed outbreaks, 48 ​​have been in Landes, a major poultry area in the south-west of the country. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the spread of the virus in other areas seems to be already under control.

The H5N8 virus is not known to infect humans.