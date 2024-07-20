Saturday, July 20, 2024
France | In France, water bottles with Olympic logos have been withdrawn from the market – the bottles contain a compound that disrupts hormone function

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 20, 2024
in World Europe
France | In France, water bottles with Olympic logos have been withdrawn from the market – the bottles contain a compound that disrupts hormone function
Water bottles intended for children have been on sale in France from the end of August last year to the beginning of June this year.

in France the authorities have withdrawn water bottles intended for children with Olympic symbols from the market. The reason for the recall is that the bottles have contained too much of the hormone-disrupting organic compound, bisphenol A (BPA).

The reusable water bottles feature the Olympic rings, the mascot of the Paris Olympics or the Olympic flame.

The water bottles have been on sale in France from the end of August last year to the beginning of June this year.

Bisphenol A (BPA) is used as a building material for polycarbonate and epoxy resin plastics, and is found in several plastic consumer products, says the Norwegian Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) on their website.

According to THL, the EU has classified BPA as a substance toxic to human reproduction, and the European Chemicals Agency ECHA has found BPA to be harmful to human health and the environment as an endocrine disruptor. The estimates do not take a position on how small a dose the harms occur or whether these harms are possible at the current human exposure level.

The use of BPA is restricted in the EU.

