French Minister of Culture With Roselyn Bachelot is faced with a painful choice: he has to decide whether to put on a UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage baguettes, the zinc roofs of Paris or the Biou harvest festival in eastern France.

Bachelot presents his election as president Emmanuel Macronille in mid-March. The UN cultural organization Unesco, for its part, will decide to complete its list during 2022, numerous French media outlets such as Le Nouvel Observateur from the end of the week.

France may be nominated for UNESCO only every two years, as the list already includes numerous achievements in French culture and life skills. These include perfume making and French gastronomy.

Of the three candidates in France this time, the most familiar to Finns is undoubtedly the baguette. One of the most stubborn clichés about France is a bashker-headed bohemian artist walking the streets of Paris with a baguette in his armpit.

The production of baguettes in France is strictly regulated by law. Baguettes are sold at an average of six million a day.

But the tradition is somewhat endangered. According to the news agency Reuters, some 30,000 bakery boutiques have closed their doors in France since the 1950s as supermarkets have become more common. Of course, baguettes are also sold in supermarkets, but from the point of view of customary culture, this is not the same thing.

Also The roofs of Paris are familiar to many Finns. The rooftop views of the Million City are notoriously handsome, and raising the zinc ceilings as a candidate is a tribute to the craftsmanship of the roofers.

The women held a cookie session on the Parisian roof on Friday.­

The least internationally known is France’s third candidate, the Biou wine festival in Arbois near the Swiss border. The festival has been celebrated since the Middle Ages every year at the beginning of September, ie at harvest time.