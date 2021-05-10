France In France, a letter was again issued warning soldiers about the civil war

The letter was published in the same conservative journal as the previous one.

In France has once again published a letter warning soldiers that the country is about to drift into a civil war against Islamists. According to the letter, the president Emmanuel Macronin the administration has made too many concessions to extremists.

The letter was published in the same conservative magazine Valeurs Actuelles, where a similar letter was published as early as last month.

“If a civil war breaks out, the military will maintain order in its own country. The threat of civil war is buzzing all the time, and you know it quite well, ”the new letter said.

Otherwise as in the previous letter, the signatories of this letter do not reveal their identity but describe that they belong to an active young generation of the army that has already hardened in battles.

The previous corresponding letter had been signed by some twenty partially retired generals as well as a handful of other officers. Commander of the French Armed Forces François Lecointren according to which all signatories to the letter are threatened with disciplinary action.