Bordeaux, Burgundy, Beaujolais: French wine is a symbol of French culture. However, in the last 60 years, wine consumption has fallen by 70 percent in France. Red wine, in particular, is rejected, even abroad. What is the reason for such disenchantment? How do winegrowers face this drop in consumption? To understand this, France 24’s Natacha Vesnitch and Marie Schuster traveled to Bordeaux, which has been particularly affected by this unprecedented crisis.