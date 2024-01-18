





Located in the Caribbean Sea, Guadeloupe is known for its beaches, rivers and waterfalls. But behind the postcard image, more than 70% of the French island's wastewater treatment plants are out of service or malfunctioning, despite receiving significant funding, particularly from the European Union. The result is a health and environmental catastrophe that threatens all the spas of this archipelago. An investigation by Karina Chabour, from France 24.