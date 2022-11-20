The energy crisis as a result of the war in Ukraine is the central theme of this edition of France in Focus. Faced with high energy costs, French households are looking for options to reduce their consumption. We talk about how the French have reacted to the energy sobriety requested by the Government to reduce consumption by 10%, what measures they have taken in their homes to reduce electricity and gas bills and how they have even adapted their sports practices to this need.

