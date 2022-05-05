Inflation, which in April reached a record figure of almost 5% per year; the lack of tourists and the shortage of labor are some of the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, to which is added the current crisis generated by the war in Ukraine. In this edition of France in Focus we address the impact of these crises on the daily life of the French and finally we stop to admire the beautiful tulip gardens at Cheverny Castle in the Loire Valley.

