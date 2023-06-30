Water is a vital resource and a fundamental public good, but it is being polluted by human activity. For several months, drinking water distributors throughout France have discovered a large number of metabolites, molecules resulting from the environmental degradation of chlorothalonil: a fungicide whose use has been banned since 2020. How is it possible that France’s water is now excessively contaminated? Alexandra Renard and Erika Olavarría went to find out.

