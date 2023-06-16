In the 1960s, the Soviets and the Americans embarked on the moon. And Europe did not want to be a bystander in the space race, so it created the Ariane program in 1973. What has happened since then? Currently, the maiden flight of the Ariane-6 rocket is three years behind schedule. For its part, the European Space Agency hopes to be able to take off by the end of 2023. Report by Shirli Sitbon and Sylvain Rousseau of France 24.

