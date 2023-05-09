France out of F1

After hosting four editions in five years, Le Castellet it was excluded from the Formula 1 calendar. The French track pays off an ineffective television income, a rather anonymous circuit and competition from sacred monsters: last year it was even competing against Spa-Francorchamps and Monte-Carlo. But does France have a real interest in hosting Formula 1? According to Jean Alesino.

The former Ferrari driver, now president of Paul Ricard, complains of a lack of institutional attention to the events of the circuit: politicians and promoters would be the first not to want to return to Formula 1.

Alesi’s words

“We have never had the honor of having the President of the Republic at the event. Presidents of other countries are honored to have the event on their territory. It would be an honor to sit at the table with Emmanuel Macronbut I think he has other priorities“, these are the words of the Frenchman, who then explained his hope of returning to those calendar rotations already mentioned several times by Stefano Sundays. “Perhaps Spa, Spielberg or Imola will take turns with us“.

Domenicali willing to negotiate

The president of Formula 1, for his part, has always been clear: the ideal circuit must bring money to the Circus, tradition to the calendar, but also services to the public. “The story is not enough“, he said several times referring to Monza, Spa and Monte-Carlo. The suspicion is that, if history isn’t enough, money will suffice, otherwise Formula 1 wouldn’t be in Qatar or Saudi Arabia, just to name two. However, if France wanted to put on the table the millions of euros needed to return to Formula 1, the Circus would not say no: “If President Macron wants to speak, I’ll be there“, these are the words of Domenicali a The Team.