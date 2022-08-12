





Supported by European reinforcements, French firefighters continue to fight forest fires in different parts of the country this Friday (12), revived by a new heat wave.

The nearly 1,100 French firefighters deployed on Thursday were helped by 361 soldiers from neighboring European countries such as Germany, Poland, Austria and Romania, as well as several European Union tankers.

Several fires remain active on Friday in French territory, including the seaside in the southwest, in the mountainous center.

In the Gironde (southwest), flames have burned 7,400 hectares since Tuesday, and 10,000 people have been evacuated, some for the second time so far this summer.

Ronan Léaustic, deputy mayor of Arcachon, a tourist resort 50 kilometers from Bordeaux, said the fire was largely contained but weather conditions required “extreme vigilance”.

“Today can be a difficult day as temperatures continue to rise,” said Léaustic.

In total, more than 40,000 hectares have been burned this year in France, according to authorities, while satellite measurements point to 50,000 hectares.

In any case, the numbers multiply the annual average of the previous 15 years, as in Spain. The strong summer heat also affects Germany and Portugal.

Even in the Jura department, near the Swiss border, where the climate tends to be more moderate, two fires have consumed more than 600 hectares of forest since Tuesday.

At around 5:00 am on Friday, thermometers marked more than 25°C in the southwest of the country, and during the day temperatures will reach 40°C, according to the national meteorological service.

The 40°C limit was only crossed once in the 1960s and once in the 1970s in France. Now it seems to become a common thing in the summer in some parts of the country.

Even in the capital Paris the heat is stifling. Caroline Dubois, a 72-year-old retiree, leaves her apartment windows open all day “to create a draft”.

Stéphanie Ryan, 36, tries to cool off by putting wet towels on her fan. “It’s effective,” she says.

The country was also affected this summer by a historic drought that forced it to restrict water use.

In July, rainfall was 84% ​​less than normal during the 1991-2020 period, according to the meteorological office.

Scientists believe that the multiplication of heat waves is a direct consequence of global warming.







