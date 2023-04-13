ZOne of Emmanuel Macron’s strengths is his fearlessness in exposing European lies. He initiated overdue debates about economic and military dependencies and contributed to a rethink in the EU. But the French President himself is currently destroying his claim to leadership in Europe.

His dissociation from the United States stands in odd contrast to his tendency to get involved with authoritarian rulers. The example of Vladimir Putin already showed how he gave in to the illusion of being able to negotiate with a dictator on an equal footing. Macron also dismissed warnings that Xi Jinping is promoting the concept of “strategic autonomy” to divide Europe and erode transatlantic cohesion.

Macron gambled away credibility

It’s hard not to see a pattern behind Macron’s renewed departure. Whether brain-dead NATO, a fruitful confrontation with Germany or security guarantees for (the aggressor) Russia: Macron repeatedly draws attention to himself with provocative statements. In this way, he carelessly gambles away a statesman’s most precious asset, credibility. Macron is thus thwarting his self-declared goal of greater European sovereignty. He missed the opportunity to correct himself during his Europe speech in The Hague. His diplomats always have the thankless task of subsequently limiting the damage.

The Chinese President had an easy time with his guest from France. Macron was courted by the Chinese side. He did not take the opportunity to clearly acknowledge the status quo of Taiwan in the joint press statement with Xi and avoided publicly expressing agreement with the China speech by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Macron’s comments also show a disturbing willingness to adopt Chinese ways of thinking. With regard to Taiwan, he emphasized that “the Chinese are concerned about their unity”. The warning against bloc logic was also borrowed from Chinese thinking.







More than ever, the domestically ailing president is taking refuge in Gaullist illusions. This applies in particular to the problematic statement that Europe must not allow itself to be drawn into crises “that are not ours” in relation to Taiwan. In fact, the formulation is taken almost verbatim from Charles de Gaulle. In 1966, the general justified the planned withdrawal from the integrated NATO military structures by saying that he did not want “France to be drawn into conflicts that do not directly affect it”.

Gaullist illusions

But Macron fails to recognize that de Gaulle carefully considered the timing before taking this step. During the Berlin and Cuba crises, he did not telephone Nikita Khrushchev, but clearly sided with America. In a press conference in 1961 he accused Moscow of an aggressive imperialism to which the West should not react with restraint but with strength.

During his state visit to China, Macron gave the impression that he could ignore the extent to which the intensified systemic competition with autocratic regimes is putting western democracies under pressure. This also creates a dangerous domestic political message. Macron owed his re-election to the will of a majority of French voters not to entrust the country’s fortunes to Marine Le Pen. By downplaying the difference between Taiwan’s democratic system and the autocratic leadership in Beijing, he breaks down inhibitions. A President Le Pen is expected to coddle with dictators, but Macron is not.

Even before the end of his first year in office, there is an air of fin de régne hanging over the government. Macron’s solitary management method has also proven to be outdated in the pension conflict. It would be unfair to hold the president solely responsible for the fact that fragmented French society is increasingly unable to agree on a common blueprint for the future. But Macron’s vertical understanding of politics has exacerbated the democratic crisis instead of alleviating it. By disregarding the unions, he has maneuvered himself into a dead end.







Perhaps the Constitutional Council will be able to come up with a face-saving way out this Friday. The next four years in office threaten to become a political stalemate if Macron does not radically change his method. He should dare less Gaullism and more parliamentarism.