France imposes strict restrictions to contain Corona

France imposed new restrictions to control the spread of the Coronavirus nationwide.

The measures to combat the Coronavirus will continue to be applied for at least four weeks.

According to the French government in Paris, the new restrictions officially went into effect at 7 pm on Saturday with the start of a night curfew across the country. In fact, the restrictions will not be implemented until the end of the curfew on Sunday morning at 6 a.m.

On Saturday, the Police Department announced that a 6,600-strong task force will monitor compliance with the rules in the Greater Paris region.

Indeed, not much will change: the stricter measures have already been in place in many regions of France, including the Greater Paris region, and are now being expanded to the entire country.

Movement restrictions will be imposed again. For example, individuals will be permitted to walk or roam only ten kilometers away from their homes. Individuals must also show good reasons to travel further.

There will also be increased controls to ensure that no more than six people meet in public.