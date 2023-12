The government of French President Emmanuel Macron has frozen all the assets of Yahya Sinwar, leader of the terrorist group Hamas | Photo: EFE/ Kai Forsterling

The French government announced in the country’s Official Gazette, this Tuesday (5), the freezing of all assets belonging to the main leader of the Hamas terrorist group in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, lasting six months.

Sinwar, who visited the hostages after their capture during the invasion of Israeli territory on October 7, is considered one of the masterminds of the surprise attack, which resulted in the deaths of thousands of people in Israel and the kidnapping of hundreds more.

According to the official decision, “the funds and economic resources held or controlled” by Sinwar will be frozen. The government did not provide details on the total value of the terrorist leader’s assets in France.

After the end of the truce last Friday (1st), the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) resumed operations in Gaza, in an attempt to locate the main commanders of the Palestinian militia, which the country announced that it intends to “destroy”. It is believed that there are still more than a hundred hostages in the hands of Hamas inside the Strip.

The United Kingdom issued a statement this Monday (4), stating that it will begin surveillance flights in the region in search of those kidnapped. As announced by the government, the aircraft will be unarmed and “solely responsible for locating hostages”.

Data released by the British government shows that at least 12 citizens were killed in the October 7 attacks and that another five are still missing.