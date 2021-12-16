The French government announced on Thursday the restriction of travel from the United Kingdom from Saturday to the extremely rapid spread of the Omicron variant in the neighboring country. Non-French citizens will have to present a “compelling” reason to enter the country, whether they are vaccinated or not.

This Thursday, the French Government spokesman, Gabriel Attal, announced the tightening of the conditions for entry into French territory. As of Saturday, all people coming from the UK will have to present a “compelling reason” to enter France.

Professional or tourist reasons are not considered. Among those who can benefit from the “compelling reason” to enter the country are those who are “in transit for less than 24 hours in the international zone at airports,” certain students or certain health professionals.

Those who travel, whether vaccinated or not, will have to present a negative PCR or antigen test for less than 24 hours and carry out a confinement upon arrival in France, which may be lifted after 48 hours if the person shows another negative test after his arrival.

In addition, before leaving the United Kingdom it will be necessary to “register on a digital platform” and identify the address where the person will stay in France. This platform will allow the generation of orders for the authorities to control the obligation of isolation of the travelers, in the place of choice of each person.

The government also urged the French who had planned a trip to the UK to postpone it.

The United Kingdom witnesses record numbers of infections in its territory

The United Kingdom registered more than 88,376 new infections this Thursday, a record since the start of the pandemic for the country. The nation’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, declared on the same day that the numbers of infections will continue to break records in the coming weeks and that they will put pressure on the hospital system.

However, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he will not impose a lockdown on the country for now, but called on the population to be responsible for their activities and meetings. The British Government is relying on its booster vaccination campaign to cope with this wave. Johnson urged people to get their third dose.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited a vaccination center near Ramsgate on Thursday. © REUTERS

The government also recommended telecommuting, ordered the use of masks in some public places and introduced the health pass to enter various events.

The Omicron variant worries the French and English authorities

Jenny Harris, director general of the British Health Security Agency, stated that the Omicron variant is advancing at a “rate never seen before” and that this “constitutes the greatest threat we have to face since the beginning of the pandemic.”

Its rapid spread is particularly worrisome as doubts persist regarding the efficacy of vaccines against this variant. Furthermore, access to vaccination is not the same in all parts of the world. According to the WHO, some 40 countries have vaccinated only 10% of their population, while around 100 countries have vaccinated only 40% of their inhabitants.

So far, France has recorded 240 cases of Omicron and is facing a fifth wave of contaminations within days of the Christmas holidays. A health defense meeting will take place on Friday to analyze the situation and potentially make new decisions on the matter.

With Reuters, EFE and AFP