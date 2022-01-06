The French data protection agency fined the companies Google and Facebook, on Thursday (6), in 150 million and 60 million euros, respectively, because of “cookies”, as the online trackers used for advertising purposes are known. .

The 150 million euros (about US$165 million) inflicted on Google represents the biggest fine to date for the company, which had already been penalized by 100 million euros for the same reason in December 2020.

The National Commission for Informatics and Liberties (CNIL) “found that the sites facebook.com, google.fr and youtube.com do not allow” to reject “cookies” “with the same ease” as when the user decides to accept them, he says the statement.

Facebook and Google (which owns YouTube) have three months to correct this imbalance, which is harmful to the user, under penalty of paying an additional 100,000 euros for each day of delay, the French commission added.

In a note sent to AFP, Google guaranteed that it will change its policy after applying this new fine.

“We are committed to implementing new changes, as well as actively working with the CNIL in response to its decision, in accordance with the guideline [europeia] ePrivacy”, declared the American giant.

– ‘Multiple clicks’

“Cookies” are small files that detect the websites visited by Internet users, which are then targeted by supposedly personalized advertising messages.

Such tracking is regularly reported by consumer protection associations and Internet users.

In 2018, the European Union approved a regulation on personal data with stricter rules. When opening a website, users receive a notice to specifically authorize the use of “cookies”, to partially modify this use, or simply not to accept it.

The total rejection of computer tracking is difficult, criticizes the French CNIL.

“The sites facebook.com, google.fr and youtube.com offer a button that allows you to accept cookies immediately, while, to reject them completely, it takes several clicks”, explains the statement.

The French body had given until April 2021 to website editors to adapt to European regulations. In July, the newspaper Le Figaro was the first to suffer the consequences of this pressure, receiving a fine of 50,000 euros (about US$55,000) for the “cookies” used by its website’s commercial partners.

The commission recently warned that, since April, it has sent notices to 90 websites asking them to modify their devices.

Amazon was also fined in 2020, 35 million euros (about US$ 39 million), for the same reasons.

