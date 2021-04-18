The French government announced that it will impose a mandatory ten-day quarantine on travelers from Brazil, Argentina, Chile and South Africa, in the face of fears of mutated versions of the Corona virus.

France will continue to operate flights with Argentina, Chile and South Africa, at a time when Paris announced on Tuesday the suspension of air links with Brazil to limit the spread of a local mutated version of the virus, called “B1”, which is considered more dangerous and capable of infection.

The French authorities will extend this suspension until Friday, April 23 inclusive.

To justify its decision to maintain flights with Argentina, Chile and South Africa, Paris said that the presence of mutated copies of the virus in these three countries “does not reach the levels observed in Brazil,” but that travelers from these countries, as well as from Brazil, will now have to undergo a quarantine. Ten days, in addition to restricting exit times, with an increase in fines

The French Prime Minister’s Office said that “a system will be established before boarding the plane and then upon arrival, to verify the existence of a quarantine place that adapts to health requirements,” provided that the police and the national gendarmerie also make sure of compliance with the quarantine at home, and this will be accompanied by tougher fines if Non-compliance with the stone.