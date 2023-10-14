France imposed a state of maximum alert after an attack by a person armed with a knife in a school, which resulted in one person being killed and three others seriously injured in a school in northern France.

Although police arrested the attacker, believed to be a former student at the Gambetta school in the Arras region, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said she had decided to implement measures to deal with the “emergency attack” anyway.

The police in Arras said that the situation was under control and that there was no longer any danger. Media reports had previously stated that the students were not harmed. A high alert state is imposed for a certain period of time while managing a crisis.