France's data protection agency this Tuesday sentenced Amazon France Logistique (AFL) to a fine of 32 million euros ($34.9 million) for its “excessively intrusive” personnel surveillance system.

(Also read: France: mother who left her son living alone for two years is sentenced).

The National Commission for Informatics and Liberties (CNIL) considers that the data collected by the subsidiary of the American internet distribution giant, through the scanners used by its employees in the warehouses to process packages, constitutes “a system for monitoring excessive activity and performance.”

Scanners record downtime when it is greater than 10 minutes or the pace of processing packages “every second,” the agency says.

The regulatory body sanctions AFL based on the general regulation on data protection has imposed a fine equivalent to around 3% of the French company's turnover.

(Keep reading: The cold in France leads to the closure of schools and restrictions on movement).

A sanction “almost unprecedented in the percentage of business volume”, the organization specifies to AFP. The maximum fine is 4%. The surveillance indicators that are unacceptable for the CNIL are the so-called “stow machine gun”, which registers when an article is scanned “too quickly”, in less than 1.25 seconds, and the “idle time”, which indicates a period of inactivity of a scanner for more than 10 minutes.

Another meter shows the time passing “between the time the employee clocks in” and when you scan your first package, the CNIL explains.

This system leads workers to justify any interruption, even “three or four minutes”, of the activity and represents “continuous pressure” for them, indicates the agency.

(We recommend: Bocuse d'Or Colombia prepares a dinner in Cascajal to raise funds).

“We totally disagree with the CNIL's conclusions, which are factually incorrect, and we reserve the right to appeal,” an Amazon spokesperson reacted in a statement. The group has two months to file an appeal.

AFP