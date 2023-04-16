“I haven’t seen it yet, but I will soon. All right, this is the essential information.” As Marine Le Pen she arrived at an Rtl-Figaro event with “reassuring news” on the health of Jean Marie Le Pen who was hospitalized last night following an illness. “My father is gloriously turning 95 and therefore, from time to time, this requires a few visits to the hospital to carry out checks”, added the leader of Rn, according to the Le Figaro website.

President of the far-right Front National formation from 1972 to 2011, the year in which his daughter Marine assumed the presidency, Le Pen in 2002 came second in the presidential elections against Jacques Chirac with 17.8% of the votes.