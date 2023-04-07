New day of mobilization today in France, where 570,000 people – according to data provided by the Ministry of the Interior – took to the streets for theeleventh demonstration against the pension reform

wanted by the government of French President Emmanuel Macron and which raises the retirement age from 62 to 64 years.

The presence of the forces of order is also huge with 4,200 agents in the field in Paris alone, where there were 57 thousand demonstrators, as reported by the Police Headquarters, with the procession starting from the Place des Invalides.

I am ”154 wounded among the men of the forces of order” today in France, ”on the sidelines of the demonstrations” against the pension reform, French Interior Minister Géald Darmanin announced, specifying that ”some have been seriously injured” and adding that ”111 people were arrested” by the security forces.

Numerous demonstrators also in other places in France. In Rennes, 20 thousand people according to the unions, they demonstrated, while for the prefecture they are 8,500, against 13,600 last time. According to the unions, there were 60,000 demonstrators in Bordeaux, less than 10,000 for the prefecture. TO Lyon 32 thousand (13 thousand for the police station). According to the authorities, there were also 400 thugs in this procession: two people were arrested and the prefecture reports three injured officers and a demonstrator.

And the protest continues. The unions have set a new day of national mobilization for 13 April against the pension reform. The next protest will be held the day before the expected decision of the Constitutional Court on the reform.