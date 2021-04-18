France Hubert Faure, a French commando soldier involved in the Normandy landings, dies at the age of 106

Faure, who died in Paris, was one of the last surviving soldiers of the French 177-man commando to take part in the Normandy landings.

Faure died Saturday at the age of 106. He was one of the last surviving soldiers of the French 177-man commando to take part in the Normandy landings. Of the French veterans of the landing, only one, 98 years old, is now alive Léon Gautier.

May 28 1914 Born in Neuvic, southwestern France, Faure fought in 1940 in the Battle of Montcornet, among other places.

He was imprisoned in 1040, but managed to escape to England. There he joined the Free French forces in 1943. He later joined Philippe Kiefferin led by a commando force that, on June 6, 1944, marched along with other Allies to countries occupied by Nazi Germany on the shores of Normandy. That’s when 30-year-old Faure got up on the beach in Colleville-sur-Mer. Ten Free French commando soldiers died in the Normandy landings.

After the war, Faure continued his studies and became a civil engineer. He died in Paris. President of France Emmanuel Macron on Saturday, he expressed his condolences to Faure’s loved ones and stated that Faure’s actions were “a reminder and a teaching of dedication and heroism”. Faure returned again and again to fight for France, despite several of his wounds, recalled by several French newspapers in his memoirs.