The mountains of garbage are, these days, the most visible and repeated monument in the streets and squares of Paris. More than 10,000 tons of waste accumulated in two weeks of strike by collectors, one of the most active unions against the pension reform that will increase the retirement age from 62 to 64 years, rodents have multiplied and covered the city with nauseating odors.

The collectors have also become the symbol of the paralysis, not only of the French capital, but of the country, and of the increasingly limited capacity of action of the Government.

Although the Executive of President Emmanuel Macron, led by the Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne, A few days ago, he managed to carry out the controversial pension reform (although he did it with a desk, avoiding a vote in Parliament), in addition to overcoming two consecutive motions of no confidence, the truth is that at the end of the day no one in the Élysée Palace was partying.

It was a tight victory: the opposition fell just nine votes short of the 287 needed to topple Borne’s cabinet.

“We saved ourselves by a hair”, recognized a macronista deputy at the end of the session, while another of his fellow bench members assured the newspaper le figaro that such a narrow voting margin “ratifies almost definitively the illegitimacy of our government.”

The president has already announced that he will not withdraw his reform despite the protests.

And since the Executive has to continue taking its projects to the Assembly in order to govern, Nobody knows how he will get them approved and how he will prevent, at the next opportunity, the motion of no confidence from falling short of votes. Especially since Macron has more than four years left at the Élysée, and it seems impossible that he will manage to get through them with such political precariousness.

Since the president won his second five-year term in April 2022 by defeating far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the second round, everything has gone uphill. In the parliamentary elections in June to renew the National Assembly, the macronista coalition did not obtain an absolute majority and was left with 247, 103 less than those obtained five years ago when ‘macronía’ swept.

“We entered an unknown land”, said the historian Nicolas Roussellier at the time. Editorial writer Frédéric Says, from Radio Francecommented in those days that Macron’s second five-year period “was stillborn”. If that could be debatable at that time, nine months later there seems to be no doubt.

Protests against the Macron government in France.

a lightning race

“The fresh wind that we represented six years ago, when Macron won his first term and we achieved majorities in the Assembly,” a senior official who supported the wave of renewal represented by the ‘macronia’ said nostalgically on Tuesday, “was replaced by this pestilential smell of garbage. And the worst thing, as he explained, “is that the president seems to have definitely lost his momentum.”

Emmanuel Macron broke paradigms from his youth. At just 17 years old, he fell in love with Brigitte Trogneux, 41, a literature and theater teacher at the school where the young man studied. Years later, and after she divorced her first husband, they married and Macron formed a family with the teacher’s three children, one of whom is two years older than him.

Before getting married, Macron moved to Paris where he made an impeccable academic journey from the famous Henri IV College, where he finished his baccalaureate, to the prestigious National School of Administration (ENA), passing through the philosophy faculty of the Paris-Nanterre University. and the Institute for Political Studies, known worldwide as Sciencs Po.

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux.

At just 31 years old, he joined Banca Rotschild where he managed Nestlé’s takeover bid for a subsidiary of the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, a business of close to 10,000 million dollars with whose commission Macron became a millionaire. All this while he was a member of the Socialist Party, which he joined in 2006 and where he met François Hollande who, upon becoming president in 2012named him assistant secretary of the Élysée and, two years later, Minister of Economy.

In fact, the left wing of the socialists has always criticized Hollande for keeping Macron on his side. What was a Rotschild-trained investment banker doing in a socialist government? But Hollande sustained him and supported his reform proposals.

Since then, Macron signed up for centrism, with a speech in defense of the social protection system as long as it gave free market guarantees to companies that, he said, “are the great engine of the economy.”

two big crises



In 2016, Macron left the cabinet and created the centrist movement En Marcha, the one who became a presidential candidate once it became clear that Hollande, sinking in the polls, would not seek re-election.

Months later, when a scandal clipped the wings of the favorite, former Prime Minister François Fillon, a right-wing candidate, Macron seized the moment and rose to the leadership with a lightning campaign based on his youthful dynamism, his independence from the discredited traditional parties and his commitment to major reforms.

He won the first round with 24 percent of the vote, and the second with 66 percent, to reach the Elysee at the height of his popularity, in May 2017. But the honeymoon was short-lived. Committed to an ecological agenda, in 2018, Macron and his prime minister, Edouard Philippe, wanted to impose a tax surcharge on fuels –taxe carbone–, which increased prices significantly.

Re-elected President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, celebrate after his re-election.

In semi-urban and rural areas, where there is no metro or suburban trains and people travel by car and motorcycle, protests have sprung up. The motorcyclists were the leaders of the first demonstrations and how they used reflective yellow vests (known as gillets) ended up becoming a symbol of the movement that paralyzed France for months. Cornered, Macron had to stop the measures.

The arrival of the covid-19 pandemic at the beginning of 2020 saved him. The protests died in the midst of the strict confinement and his popularity, which was at a minimum, recovered ground due to the correct handling that he initially gave to the health challenge.

His policy of spending “whatever it costs” all the public money, necessary in order to save companies, jobs and household income, reconciled him with a good part of the opinion, although the debt and the deficit skyrocketed. But, the economic recovery after the end of the confinement gave Macron the necessary push to seek re-election.

During the campaign, when he was criticized for not having made the “great reforms” promised for his first term, he argued that the pandemic had prevented him from doing so, but that he would do so in the second term.

The truth is that with the current legislative panorama, his reformist agenda was left up in the air.

And although Macron could have attempted a negotiation with the center-right Republicans (LR) to form a majority alliance, neither that party sought it nor did Macron try to convince them. He was wrong.

In a dozen critical budgetary and financing projects, Prime Minister Borne had to resort to an exceptional constitutional remedy, article 49.3 of the Charter. Thanks to this procedure, given the prospect of not obtaining a majority vote for a bill, the Executive assumes responsibility for the measure and the initiative becomes law without a vote by the Assembly.

The strikes against the reform have caused a garbage crisis, especially in France.

In that case, the opposition can then propose a motion of no confidence. If the majority of the deputies approve it, the cabinet falls and the project sinks. Otherwise, the law remains firm, as happened by a very narrow margin with the pension reform. But going to 49.3 for the 11th time ended up outraging public opinion and accentuated the aggressiveness of the demonstrations.

hours of uncertainty

Uncertainty is the hallmark of the dark hours that Macron is going through. The atmosphere of tension against the president does not seem to be explained only by the pension reform, which, moreover, is quite timid since the French, from 2030, when the retirement age is expected to increase by two years, will continue to work less than the majority of Europeans, in whose countries the retirement age reaches between 65 and 67 years.

Macron is scheduled to appear in a television interview this Wednesday. But, among analysts, almost no one is betting on the president’s audacity. Everything indicates that he will not take any radical measure: nor will he dissolve the Assembly – aware that new elections could further reduce his bench – nor will he rush, for now, to change the prime minister.

It seems that the maxim that made him famous during his first presidential campaign, when he proposed “changing customs and faces”, does not seem to excite him. And the ‘Republic on the Move’ – his campaign slogan of his six years ago – is now more paralyzed than ever.

