Nothing. “No clues, no information, no elements” that can explain the disappearance of little Emile, despite meticulous research work in the small village of the Alpes de Haute Provence, the Vernet, north of Digne-les-Bains. Investigators confirmed this on Tuesday evening. The boy “who loves to chase butterflies” vanished on Saturday. The prosecutor in charge of the investigation admits: “We have nothing in hand that can help us understand this disappearance.”

The area was patrolled by dozens and dozens of gendarmes, helped by volunteers and supported by a helicopter and dog units, in a perimeter of 5 kilometers around the farm located in the upper Vernet area, inhabited by 25 people, where the child has disappeared from the control of the grandparents. “In 48 hours – explained the prefect – the child would have been found within this perimeter”.

Many witnesses listened, but no signal emerged to explain the disappearance of Emile, who had just arrived at his maternal grandparents for the holidays. The last time he was spotted by two neighbors at 5.15 pm, he was alone in a small street in the area near his grandparents’ house.