The 94-year-old former president and co-founder of the National Front is in hospital due to a heart attack

Former president and co-founder of the National Front, Jean-Marie Le Penwas hospitalized due to a heart disease. According to what was communicated by sources close to the family to the newspaper Le Parisienit’s about “a serious alert”.

Jean-Marie Le Pen has been hospitalised — According to sources cited by the weekly Le PointLe Pen was admitted to a hospital in the Paris region after accused of illness at his home in Rueil-Malmaison, in the residential suburb of the French capital. The indiscretion spread by the French weekly was later confirmed by his adviser Lorrain de Saint Affrique: "His family is worried but serene" he explained, specifying that Le Pen, father of the leader of the Rassemblement National Marine, is aware. "A strong state of exhaustion, perhaps of a cardiac nature, prompted the doctors to hospitalize him immediately" explained a friend of the founder of the Front National.

the last hospitalization in 2022 — The state of Le Pen94, was described as “serious” by doctors and pushed his wife Jany and other family members rushing to his bedside. Aside from regular health checkups, the founder of the Front National he had last been hospitalized in February 2022 after a transient ischemic attack, a slight stroke, but recently Le Pen had not accused of any health problems. Before the illness that subsequently led to hospitalization, Le Pen he hadn’t complained of any kind of problem and last week he had received some journalists for a series of interviews.

Presidential candidate — Five times presidential candidate, out of politics since the end of his European mandate in 2019, the former president and co-founder of the National Front continued to regularly comment on current French politics despite being now out of the party which, with his daughter Marine at the top, decreed his expulsion in 2015. The former leader of the French far-right, who has made far fewer public appearances in recent years, has never expressed regret for any of his controversial remarks or any of his views: "I was a committed fighter, loyal to my cause An unfortunate cause, but I don't regret it," Le Pen explained in an interview with AFP extension.