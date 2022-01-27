Horror in Ferrières-en-Brie, near Paris, where the lifeless body of a ten-year-old boy was found inside a suitcase. This was reported by the broadcaster Bfm TV, explaining that the discovery of the suitcase took place near the victim’s home where the garbage bins are. According to initial findings, the child was killed with several stab wounds. To make the macabre discovery was a dog of the canine unit of the fire brigade. Police are looking for her mother, 33, suspected of killing her son in her home. In fact, traces of blood were found in the house, as the broadcaster explains.

It was the victim’s father who reported the missing from home of his 10-year-old son and his wife. The authorities had initiated searches during the night in which firefighters, police, trained dogs and divers took part. Today the dramatic find. Bfm TV reports that the couple was going through a difficult time and that her mother disappeared without taking anything with her. Tomorrow the autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.