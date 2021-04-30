France on Friday paid a national tribute to Stéphanie Monfermé, the police killed on April 23 by an Islamist terrorist in a knife attack at the Rambouillet police station, southwest of Paris. Prime Minister Jean Castex recalled at the tribute ceremony that the victim, who had worked as an administrative officer at that police station for 27 years, was returning to her post after a break when “a man came out of nowhere to murder her with chilling savagery and determination.”

“Why that hatred of a man towards a woman he didn’t know? A woman who had never done anything to him? Why? ”Asked the head of the French Government. Well, because your colleague embodied, in the eyes of that man whose name I refuse to pronounce, the National Police and therefore the authority of the State. Your colleague was murdered because he served his country, because he was in the service of France, “he added.

In Castex’s opinion, “Islamist terrorism it’s nothing but fanaticism bloodthirsty. This fanaticism has declared war on us, but it is a war of cowards. He also recalled that Stéphanie, since she was an administrative agent, was not wearing a weapon or uniform when she was killed, nor was she patrolling the streets.

The murderer, a 36-year-old man of Tunisian origin named Jamal Gorchene, stabbed the agent shouting “Allahu Akbar” (Allah is the greatest). He was killed shortly after by another officer who was also at the police station at the time of the crime.

Castex considered “A bloody insult” for believers that the murderer invoked the name of God when committing his crime. «No faithful, of any religion, can admit it and even less in the country of Voltaire, who, faced with the horror of the wars of religion, wrote, already, in 1769 that ‘fanaticism is a monster that dares to call himself the son of religion’ ».

The attacker, who worked as a delivery man, entered France illegally in 2009, but ten years later regularized their immigration status. He had no criminal record nor was he on the radar of the intelligence services for his radicalization. According to the first investigations, it seems that he became radicalized through social networks during confinement.

Legion of Honor



At the end of the ceremony, the Prime Minister awarded Stéphanie Monfermé the Legion of Honor posthumously. This administrative officer of the Police was 49 years old, married and the mother of two daughters.

On the other hand, the Islamic cultural center Avicenne in Rennes was the object this Friday of Islamophobic graffiti. “We had warned you, immigration kills … Rambouillet” and “French, react” read the sentences they wrote on the façade of the center. The author or authors also accused Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of La Francia Insumisa (equivalent of Podemos in France), of being a “collaborator.”

Rambouillet, the town where Stéphanie Monfermé was murdered, is in the Yvelines department. Six months ago this region was the scene of the beheading of Professor Samuel Paty for teaching his students in class the Muhammad cartoons and in 2016 two policemen were killed in their own home by a young jihadist who had sworn allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group.