April 6, 2023 02:20
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanan said, on Wednesday, that the security forces in his country have thwarted 41 terrorist attacks since 2017, including about 10 since 2022.
“The terrorist threat in general is very strong,” Darmanan added, in remarks broadcast by BFM TV, the day after the arrest of a teenager on suspicion of preparing an attack.
Elements of the General Department of Internal Security arrested the 14-year-old boy on suspicion of adopting the ideology of the terrorist organization ISIS and preparing to carry out “violent acts” in the Alsace region in eastern France.
France 24 channel quoted a source familiar with the file as saying that the boy “intended to make explosives,” noting that “the inspections that are still ongoing have already shown that he did.”
In this context, Darmanan revealed that nine of the thwarted attacks were attributed to the extreme right, while one attack was attributed to the extreme left.
Source: dpa
