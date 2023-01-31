PARIS (Reuters) – France posted slight growth in the final quarter of 2022 as falling energy imports and business investment offset a decline in consumer spending, preliminary gross domestic product (GDP) figures released on Tuesday showed. .

The euro zone’s second-largest economy grew 0.1% in the period, down from 0.2% in the third quarter, said the national statistics agency INSEE.

However, preliminary fourth-quarter numbers beat forecasts. A Reuters poll of economists’ expectations had predicted stagnation for the quarter.

France’s fourth-quarter GDP figures also provided a positive contrast to Germany’s after data on Monday showed the euro zone’s biggest economy had unexpectedly shrunk in the fourth quarter.

For 2022 as a whole, the French economy grew by 2.6%, in line with government expectations.

“On paper, France should withstand energy and monetary policy shocks better than many other European economies,” said economist Andrew Kenningham, chief economist at Capital Economics.

“However, the weakness in domestic demand towards the end of last year suggests that a recession is likely, though not certain,” he adds.

As with other major economies, France had to contend with high energy import prices for much of 2022, so a drop in gas and power prices towards the end of the year provided some much-needed relief.

INSEE said foreign trade added 0.5 percentage points to GDP in the last quarter of 2022, as exports fell just 0.3 percentage points against 1.9% for imports with lower energy prices.

This helped to offset weak domestic demand and the reduction of inventories by companies, which subtracted 0.2 percentage points from GDP.

As record inflation eroded households’ purchasing power, consumer spending weighed on overall domestic demand, falling 0.9% from the previous three months.

Meanwhile, business investment held up, growing 0.8%, although this marked a sharp slowdown from the 2.3% INSEE recorded in the previous three months.

